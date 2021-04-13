The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· Someone called reporting a wallet shaped like a lemon had been lost. The caller later found their lemon wallet.
· A man reported that his neighbors wrote derogatory words on his vehicle after he asked them to stop shooting a potato gun.
· A woman found a backpack with alcohol and cannabis in a playground. She brought the backpack home and wanted an officer to come get it.
· A man was reported climbing onto the second story of an apartment building. Officers found the man, who was a tenant on that floor and had locked himself out.
· Officers responded to 143 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A herd of approximately 50 bison were blocking a road. Deputies directed drivers to move their vehicles off of the roadway when stopping to take photos.
· A vehicle hit an elk. Deputies responded to kill the elk and gave the caller information about getting a salvage tag for the elk.
· Somebody put a decapitated rooster and garbage in a commercial dumpster that didn’t belong to them.
· Deputies responded to 114 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 154 people on Tuesday morning.
