The Bozeman Police Department reports from Monday included:

  • People were sitting on a porch singing at the top of their lungs and playing music loudly. They were warned for noise. 
  • A person was trying to break into a car that they owned.
  • A mailbox was damaged over the weekend, possibly with a baseball bat.
  • A caller reported that a person driving a lifted truck was trying to run over a tree and might be intoxicated. The driver was trying to pack snow on the sidewalks, and drank after driving. 
  • Officers responded to 143 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Monday included:


