The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A man turned in a counterfeit $100 bill to police.
· Someone found a wallet on the side of the road and wanted to turn it in to police.
· A caller reported a garage door on a neighboring home had been left open for a week and wanted police to contact the home owner. An officer spoke to the owner, who hosted the house on Airbnb. A guest had left open the garage door. The owner closed the door.
· Officers responded to 124 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A delivery driver asked for directions to Yellowstone Club. A deputy gave directions.
· A caller reported several motorcyclists in were driving recklessly and "popping wheelies." A deputy responded but did not find anyone driving carelessly.
· A caller wanted help stopping their phone from receiving pornographic text messages. A deputy advised the caller to block the spam messages and to get a new phone.
· Cows were reported loose from a fenced area. A responding deputy helped the landowner return the cows to the pasture.
· Deputies warned about eight people for having a bonfire on a river bank and for being at a fishing access that was closed. The people were from out of the country and the deputies found there was no crime committed and ensured the fire was out and the river bank was cleaned up.
· Deputies responded to 153 calls Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 136 people on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.