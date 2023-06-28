Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:

· A woman reported her phone was stolen from her car by a person roller skating.

· A caller reported that their lawnmower was stolen. The lawnmower was mistakenly taken by a man who thought it was his. He returned it without incident.


