Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:
· A woman reported her phone was stolen from her car by a person roller skating.
· A caller reported that their lawnmower was stolen. The lawnmower was mistakenly taken by a man who thought it was his. He returned it without incident.
· Someone reported that five boys were smoking marijuana at the skate park. No kids were in the area when officers arrived.
·Three teen boys were given a warning for throwing popper firecrackers in the parking garage.
Officers responded to 143 calls Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send police reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 135 people Wednesday.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.