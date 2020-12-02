The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported a man he met online stole keys from his pant pockets.
• An officer taught the 4th and 5th amendments to high school students.
• A man, who officers stopped the prior night, wanted to know how to get his license back.
• A woman reported a man in a car behind her in a drive thru was “chugging white claws.”
• A blue Honda was doing doughnuts and “drifting corners."
• Someone reported “road closed” signs blew over and two people drove into them.
• Officers responded to 127 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported a red cow was in a yard. The caller said the cow was on the road before and had moved two houses to the west of a church.
• A woman reported someone stole her wallet from her car. She later reported that she found the wallet after realizing she had misplaced it.
• Deputies responded to 113 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 150 inmates Tuesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.