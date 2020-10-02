The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A business reported a customer causing a disturbance because she didn't want to wear a face covering. The customer left when she realized the business was calling law enforcement.
• A caller had questions about the possibility of using or renting a police car for filming a video.
• A man's phone dialed 911 while in his pocket. When dispatch asked for his name, he said "I don't think so" and hung up.
Officers responded to 124 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A TV news station called for information about a wildfire in Madison County. Dispatch advised the caller to contact Madison County.
• A caller reported a dead deer on Churchill Road.
• A cow was loose next to a road.
• A caller reported what she thought was a fire. Deputies used binoculars to find that it was a flag hanging on a crane.
Deputies responded to 122 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 151 inmates Thursday.
