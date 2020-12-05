The Bozeman Police Reports for Thursday included the following:
- A caller reported that their roommate was leaving notes threatening to post about her on social media. Officers referred the caller to their landlord.
- A man reported that he has camera footage of a "beer theft."
- A Bozeman resident's house was egged sometime around 2 a.m.
- A woman accidentally called 911 while signing a check on top of her phone.
Officers responded to 101 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
- A caller reported finding marijuana. A deputy recovered a pipe and two metal containers with less than 60 grams of marijuana.
- A man called because his upstairs neighbor left a light on when they left the apartment. Deputies informed the caller that they would document the light but would not be contacting the upstairs neighbor to tell them to turn it off.
- Another caller was concerned about their neighbors turning on and off an outside light.
- A caller reported a van parked on their street with a man inside that they felt looked "like he is right out of prison." Deputies responded and spoke to the man, who said he had just bought a pair of shoes from someone in the area and stopped to smoke a cigarette and listen to Alvin and the Chipmunks.
Deputies responded to 123 calls.
The Gallatin County Jail held 152 inmates Friday.
