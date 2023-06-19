Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Bozeman Police Department did not send police reports for Sunday by deadline on Monday.


The Gallatin County Detention Center held 144 people Monday afternoon.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters
Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

Tags