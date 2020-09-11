The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported a neighbor was being loud. An officer rang the neighbor’s doorbell multiple times, but the neighbor refused to answer.
• A small dog was loose on a road.
• Someone found a pistol while cleaning out a storm drain.
• A man reported making a mistake while playing video games and said everyone thought he was dating a 14-year-old. The officer suggested the caller make a new account or block users making fun of him.
• A woman notified police that someone stole food from her garden.
• A man was putting an “antifa flag” on a pole at an intersection.
• Officers responded to 169 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A man accidentally called 911. The man said he was embarrassed about the accident. He then told dispatchers that he rock climbs, runs and plants tomatoes.
• Someone caught loose horses.
• Someone was burning stuff in a burn pit. A caller was worried because of dry conditions.
• Deputies responded to 102 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 151 inmates Thursday.
