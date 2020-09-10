The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported yelling coming from a neighbor's apartment. Officers said a resident refused to come to the door and could be heard playing video games.
• Officers took a report of a bow that was stolen from a truck.
• A man reported he had video of someone destroying his mailbox.
• Someone had questions about “cat law.”
• A caller reported a “very important” city council meeting didn’t have sound. The caller wanted someone to notify the city.
• Officers responded to 152 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Deputies tried catching a loose dog. The dog would not let deputies near it.
• Someone reported their unlocked bike was stolen.
• A caller reported a large "shady van" with blacked out windows parked in front of a house. A man in the van told an officer he was visiting a friend and parked there because his van was large.
• A caller reported running over a dishwasher.
• Deputies responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 156 inmates Wednesday.
