The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported people at a loud party were throwing trash on a road. An officer advised the party to go inside and lower the volume.
• A car in a parking lot was “blasting music.”
• Officers responded to 69 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported someone had a fire going at a campground. The caller was concerned because of the fire conditions.
• Airport security had a passenger whose gun was not properly locked. The passenger bought a lock in town.
• A deputy checked on a parked car in front of a house with an open door. A man in the car said he needed a smoke.
• Deputies responded to 77 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 156 inmates Tuesday.
