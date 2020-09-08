The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported someone drew graphic figures on a building wall and chipped the wall with a scooter.
• Two roommates got into an altercation in the kitchen over cleaning up the dishes.
• Someone reported 10 to 15 vehicles lining a street with 20 to 30 young adults over concerns they "are going to cause trouble."
• Officers responded to 103 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 164 inmates Sunday.
