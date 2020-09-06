The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
- Someone reported a dog was locked in a car.
- A caller reported someone hiding an electrical device in some bushes.
- A drone crashed into the hood of someone's car.
- People were chased off some playground equipment.
- A caller complained that some boys in a neighboring yard were skateboarding, being loud and doing gymnastics.
- Officers responded to 149 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday were not available.
The Gallatin County jail held 162 inmates Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.