The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported someone knocked over political signs in his yard. He said he had camera footage of the suspect.
• A woman reported losing her gun when she traveled through Bozeman.
• Someone reported people driving on grass in a park and a large party happening there. Officers warned several people for open containers and for parking cars on grass to shine headlights on a volleyball court.
• Officers responded to 124 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• Six cows were on a road.
• A bear was in an alley.
• A caller wanted a neighbor’s donkeys removed from the caller’s yard. The owner of the donkeys said a tree fell on his fence and let the donkeys out. He thought he fixed the fence, but said he would get the donkeys and make sure the fence can hold them.
• Deputies responded to 127 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 162 inmates Thursday.
