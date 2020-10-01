The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
- A driver was warned for not using their turn signal and for driving while sleepy.
- A caller reported a verbal argument between several "strong farm boys."
- A road was blocked by rocks.
- A caller had a gift card to a spa that had closed. The caller wanted law enforcement's help getting a refund.
- Officers responded to 152 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
- A caller reported a horse that had apparently got out of its pasture. The caller waited with the horse until deputies arrived.
- A caller reported "phallic" graffiti and phone numbers written on a slide in a playground.
- A man accidentally called 911 while trying to turn on his phone.
- Deputies responded to 109 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 148 inmates Wednesday.
