The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported a party of at least four people breaking glass, "hollering" and playing loud music.
• A caller reported that a Realtor's "for sale" sign was moved into someone else's yard. The sign was moved back to its original yard.
• Someone reported three teenage boys cutting in front of traffic in a roundabout.
• A caller reported two college-aged girls who sounded intoxicated dancing in a parking lot.
Bozeman police responded to 105 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• Someone's vehicle was egged during the night.
• A caller who sounded intoxicated accidentally dialed 911, then became argumentative and insisted that he did not call 911. There was no emergency.
• Several 911 calls came from phone numbers all associated with the same business. An employee told a deputy that customers have to dial "9" for external calls and sometimes accidentally call 911.
• A caller reported that they had locked themselves out of their house. The person later called back to say they had been able to get back in on their own.
Deputies responded to 80 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 152 inmates Monday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.