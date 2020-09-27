The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A caller asked for advice about how to deal with her roommates, who were planning to host a party. The caller thought there might be illegal drugs.
• A caller reported they thought someone was living in their car, which had been parked for four days.
• Someone complained a car that was partially blocking their driveway was keeping them from getting to work. Officers issued a citation.
• A caller asked if he could work on the raspberries in his yard while police were conducted an investigation nearby. Police cleared the man to work on his raspberries.
• Officers responded to 169 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 141 inmates Saturday.
