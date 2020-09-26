The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• An officer stopped a man who had an open container while he was driving. The officer cited the man for having marijuana.
• Officer cited a man for peeing in public.
• Someone reported seeing a man throw a half-eaten sandwich out his car window.
• Someone dined and dashed at a restaurant.
• A caller reported “50 kids” were throwing things off a parking lot roof. A separate caller reported people were racing.
• Officers responded to 169 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A deputy gave a man a ride to his mom’s house.
• An animal control officer chased a loose dog but was unable to catch it.
• People were trying to pull a pine tree off a road, but it was too big.
• A bear entered a caller’s garage and took a bag of garbage. Deputies found the garbage, but were unable to find the bear.
• A caller reported seeing “50 high price” cars with red flags that say “gold rush rally” near Big Sky.
• Several kids broke into a house that is under construction. An officer warned the kids and their parents.
• A deputy warned people for being noisy while playing “night folf.”
• Deputies responded to 119 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 145 inmates Friday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.