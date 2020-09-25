The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A man reported a camera and binoculars were stolen from his car.
• Someone had questions about buying a long gun from a pawn shop with an out-of-state license. An officer discussed laws about buying guns in Montana.
• A caller reported finding possibly a bag of drugs on a shelf.
• A caller reported a "wasted" neighbor came over and was claiming the caller was “antifa.”
• Officers responded to 128 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A deputy warned people for being at a fishing access after dark. The deputy warned a woman in the group for a warrant and told her to go to open court.
• A deputy answered questions about drunk driving at a driver’s education class.
• Someone reported a red Ferrari and a gray Lamborghini were racing each other on Interstate 90.
• Deputies responded to 146 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 147 inmates Thursday.
