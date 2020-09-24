The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported a truck's lights were shining into an office for 45 minutes. An officer arrested a man who was passed out behind the wheel for drunk driving.
• A caller wanted to know if it was legal for someone to write derogatory remarks about law enforcement and government on car windows.
• An officer helped a food truck owner move the truck out of traffic.
• A woman reported a man is buying and selling cars and parking them on a city street in the meantime.
• Officers responded to 161 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported a hot air balloon was flying over the caller’s condo. The caller was concerned because it kept “firing up” but was not rising.
• Someone found and returned a loose horse.
• Dispatch received an accidental call. A deputy went to the area where the call came from and found an axe throwing business, which was open. There were no signs of distress.
• Deputies responded to 116 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Wednesday.
