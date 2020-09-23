The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller complained about construction noise that started at 6 a.m.
• An officer referred a caller to pest control services for a skunk under a shed.
• Someone wanted to know the legality of a person loudly playing a guitar on Main Street.
• A man who was arrested last weekend wanted to know if he could us a bow and arrow. An officer told the man not to use it in town.
• A woman reported her cat jumped out her window. She said the cat knows how to survive and potentially went into a cemetery.
• Officers responded to 163 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A deputy directed a caller to Fish, Wildlife and Parks for information about salvaging a bear that was hit.
• A caller reported a dog was chasing his chickens.
• Officers responded to a trailer park for a report of an explosion. The officer found no evidence of an explosion or fire.
• Deputies responded to 132 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 148 inmates Tuesday.
