The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported approximately 50 people at a party “blasting” music.
• A man reported hotel employees at a front desk stole food he had delivered to him. The employees told an officer "the wings" were thrown away after a “reasonable amount of time” and not stolen. Officers warned the caller for disorderly conduct.
• A caller lent a friend a gun. The caller said the friend took it to Glacier National Park and potentially left it there.
• Officers responded to 117 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A 4-year-old accidentally dialed 911.
• A deputy warned a man he couldn’t camp in an area. The deputy gave the man directions to a suitable campsite.
• Deputies responded to 91 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 152 inmates Monday.
