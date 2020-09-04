The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• An officer cut a lock off a bike and returned it to its owner.
• A caller reported hearing gunshots outside a building. An officer found a popped balloon in front of a store.
• A caller reported someone in a small red truck with an American flag was honking, cussing and flipping people off. An officer warned a juvenile male to “stop acting silly or else he may find himself in some trouble.”
• A caller was annoyed someone put traffic cones on a road. An officer advised that wasn’t allowed if it was for personal use.
• An officer warned someone for peeing in public.
• Officers responded to 148 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported a horse was in front of a business. A separate caller later reported seeing the horse at Jimmy Johns near Montana State University.
• A caller reported people used five suitcases to steal lettuce.
• A deputy caught a dog running on a highway.
• Deputies responded to 171 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.