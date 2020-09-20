The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
- A caller reported a man spat at their flags.
- Police responded to a call that a man was banging on the wall and calling for help. The man said he yelled because he stubbed his toe.
- A caller reported a man was peeing out of a window.
- Police tried to find an aggressive pit bull that a caller said was running loose in a park. They could not find the dog.
- A caller reported people at a loud party were lighting off fireworks.
- A caller complained people kept throwing up in her yard every Friday night.
- Officers responded to 142 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 154 inmates Saturday.
