The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• An officer stopped a man carrying a construction sign. The officer cited the man for being a minor in possession of alcohol and warned him for stealing the sign.
• A man driving a semitrailer couldn’t fit through a roundabout. The man wanted an officer to help him get out of the roundabout.
• Someone reported a magpie survived being hit by a car. The caller said other birds were circling the magpie.
• A caller reported a roommate stole the caller’s dog. An officer found the person waking the dog.
• Officers responded to 117 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• Someone caught a hound dog that was lose on the interstate.
• A woman reported rocks were put on her garden and caused damage.
• A deputy was unable to find a tire on a road.
• A couple flagged down a deputy to help find a vacation rental home.
• Deputies responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 153 inmates Friday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.