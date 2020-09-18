The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• Someone went to the Law and Justice Center to retrieve money that was seized.
• A caller reported someone burning “construction debris” between a red trailer and a blue trailer.
• A caller reported a strong “MJ” smell coming into the caller’s apartment.
• Officers responded to 102 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• An employee at a gas station reported a theft that happened early in the morning. The caller had a picture of the suspect’s car’s license plate because they parked in front of a security camera.
• A caller reported a woman in a minivan stole her and other neighbor’s “back the blue” sign from yards. The caller said a child hopped off the van and nabbed the signs.
• A caller reported their kids were missing. An officer found the kids hiding in a garage.
• Deputies responded to 127 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 162 inmates Thursday.
