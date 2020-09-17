The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported finding a knife with dried blood on it in a swamp. The caller moved the knife and had put it back down.
• A caller caught a friendly Jack Russell terrier. People looking for the dog flagged down an officer. The officer released the dog to the people.
• An officer warned a person riding a “one wheel” who had a dog off-leash.
• Officers responded to 137 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Employees at Taco Bell reported refusing to serve a drunk man who was walking in the drive through. The man told employees he’d return with his truck. Deputies arrested the man after he exited the drive-through.
• Ten cows were on a road.
• A caller reported a mechanic charged him for work that wasn’t approved.
• Someone reported a reckless driver. A deputy found the driver was most likely distracted by children in the back seat of the car.
• Deputies responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 151 inmates Wednesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.