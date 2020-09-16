The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported a “strange fellow” distracting cars and making violent hand gestures. The caller said he was yelling about the “feds.”
• An officer set a dog trap for a skittish dog that’s been on the loose.
• A caller reported someone burning a campfire in the woods.
• A man reported someone threw a piece of cheese at him from a car.
• Someone had questions about bats in a chimney.
• Officers responded to 162 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A man reported his gun was either missing or stolen.
• A caller reported a small calf was in the caller’s driveway.
• Someone had questions about laws relating to carrying guns. The caller did not want to violate the laws while carrying his gun.
• A caller reported his car was stolen. The man later reported he found the car and had forgot where he parked it.
• Deputies responded to 133 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 153 inmates Tuesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.