The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported a loud party. An officer cited the homeowner for the party after police responded to the house multiple times for noise complaints.
• A graduate student reported they were firing a kiln all day.
• A man reported a neighbor had a party, left beer cans around his car and his mailbox was hit. He wanted the neighbor to remove a car from his driveway.
• A caller reported kids were killing magpies at a park.
• An officer warned a driver for snow tires, stoplight violation, no license plate lamp and no proof of registration.
• Officers responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• An officer checked on two women sitting outside a bar after closing. They told the officer they were employees of the bar.
• A deputy warned a motorist for fictitious plates. The driver replaced the license plates with new plates the driver had in the car.
• A man who was about to buy a used gun wanted to know if it was legal.
• A man wanted to “turn himself in” for not signaling on a turn. He said a deputy activated lights but sped by him. The man said this is the third time this has happened and he was confused. He said he was worried law enforcement was “avoiding” him.
• Deputies responded to 103 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 160 inmates Monday.
