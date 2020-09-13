The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Police chased and detained a suspect who a caller reported pulled out a knife during a fight.
• A caller said he was concerned about Monday’s rally with Mike Pence. He told officers he wanted them to enforce social-distancing rules.
• A caller reported a drone was buzzing in his yard. Police advised the operator not to fly his drone near and above peoples’ houses.
• A caller reported a big black bear was wandering toward the creek near a shed.
• A caller reported seeing a duck in a pond with a dart in it.
• A caller reported that a man tailgating her pointed “finger guns” at her. Police contacted the driver, who denied the allegations.
• Police warned three tenants who were reported for putting their garbage in another person’s dumpster. They said they had run out of room for their garbage.
• A caller reported lots of screaming was coming from a residence. Responding officers were told it was an “Italian party,” and party-goers were shouting at one another to stay in character.
• A group was reported for having a bonfire in a field.
• Officers responded to 160 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 157 inmates Saturday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.