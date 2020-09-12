The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• An officer found the owner of an alarm and asked him to shut it off.
• A man reported someone moved into his room while he was on vacation. The caller’s aunt gave the other person permission to move in.
• A man reported a chicken had been in his yard for three days.
• A man wearing an American flag hat was belligerent with staff and tried fighting people.
• A man was cited for peeing in public.
• Officers responded to 170 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported swerving to avoid hitting a black cow on a road. A deputy put the cow back into a fenced area.
• An ambulance driver reported a woman flipped off the ambulance and cut in front of it. The ambulance driver was driving in the left lane because it was smoother for a patient.
• A caller reported asking someone to put out a bon fire.
• Two cars were involved in an incident with a bison. No one was injured. The two cars were disabled and towed away.
• Deputies responded to 105 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 160 inmates Friday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.