The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• An officer warned a man who was driving without a back bumper.
• A man reported finding a rental scooter in a parking lot. An officer told the man to leave the scooter there.
• A caller wanted to know if it was legal to simultaneously have a gun and a medical marijuana card.
• An officer warned someone for a loud party.
• Someone flagged down an officer and said he saw a person passed out in a car. The person in the car said he was taking notes and that he was OK.
• Officers responded to 142 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller wanted advice on kicking a roommate out.
• A caller reported four people outside a car who looked sick. A deputy found the four were sick from ingesting “shrooms” and marijuana. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper investigated the driver for driving under the influence.
• A man reported a neighbor’s donkeys are pooping in his yard.
• Deputies responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 149 inmates Wednesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.