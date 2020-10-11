The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A caller asked officers why people at a business weren’t wearing masks and why the mask mandate wasn’t being enforced.
• Officers warned a man who was yelling obscenities at second graders.
• Someone reported a small shack was on fire.
• Officers cited a motorcyclist with no helmet. A caller said the man bumped the car in front of him and then tried to hit the caller.
• A caller reported dozens of people without masks were partying at a park.
• A caller reported 200 people were partying without wearing masks or social distancing.
• Officers responded to 150 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 138 inmates Saturday.
