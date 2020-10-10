The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• An officer stopped a man who had marijuana. The officer gave the man a warning because he had an active marijuana card.
• A caller reported a dog with a chain collar was on a road. The caller told dispatch to disregard after the dog jumped into a truck.
• A caller reported a man not wearing a mask was bothering other customers. The caller wanted the man to be moved along.
• People on a road were singing.
• Officers responded to 145 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A man reported illegal passing and reckless driving on Highway 191 in the morning while on his way to work.
• Someone removed a large chunk of tree from a road.
• A caller reported a deer had a bucket on its neck. Fish and game helped the deer.
• A deputy dispatched an injured grizzly bear on a road.
• Deputies responded to 140 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Friday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.