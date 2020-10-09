The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• An officer told skateboarders to leave an area.
• A man reported having a problem with cats in an alley. An officer found no cats were in the alley. The man hung up on dispatch when a dispatcher tried referring him to animal control.
• Someone had questions about an expired driver’s licenses. An officer directed the person to the DMV and advised him he could be cited for driving with an expired license.
• A caller reported a “small tan weiner dog” ran through traffic.
• Someone reported people trying to get into a post office drop box. Officers found constructions workers moved the box to spray for electrical lines.
• Officers responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A bear broke into several cars.
• A woman driving her “quad” accidentally dialed 911.
• A woman reported a bear broke into her rental car.
• Deputies responded to 168 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 143 inmates Thursday.
