The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• An officer told someone walking on the side of the road in dark clothing to be careful.
• A caller had questions about relocating raccoons.
• Someone reported a potential drunk driver. Officers found the man wasn’t drunk driving. The man told police he realized he nearly collided with someone and apologized.
• Officers responded to 170 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• Someone reported a woman shoplifting wine from the Three Forks Thriftway.
• A caller reported the caller had two cats in a barn. The caller said they now have six. The caller had questions for animal control.
• A deputy advised someone not to stand on a road to stop speeders.
• Someone found an injured owl.
• Deputies responded to 125 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 140 inmates Thursday.
