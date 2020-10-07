The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
- A caller reported that someone was shining a laser at his eyes while at a stop sign. Officers searched the area and were not able to locate a suspicious person or a suspicious laser.
- Someone called with questions about the legality of CBD oil and vape pens.
- A caller reported a man who was possibly stuck in a fire escape.
- Officers responded to 161 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
- A caller reported that a few kids stole traffic cones and posted about it on social media.
- A person working on a power line accidentally called 911.
- A corrections officer at the detention center wanted a deputy to come look at something that was believed to be drugs in an inmate's wallet. The supposed drugs were actually the inmate's child's umbilical cord.
- A woman reported a cell phone account set up in her name that she did not authorize. Deputies helped her file a fraud report.
- Deputies responded to 127 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 140 inmates Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.