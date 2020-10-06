The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
- Officers found an open White Claw hard seltzer in a car's passenger side cupholder.
- A resident called to follow up on a previous call about a skunk with a cup stuck on its head.
- A caller reported teenaged kids "messing around" in a construction area. Officers weren't able to locate any kids and didn't see any damage to construction equipment.
- A man accidentally dialed 911 when he put his phone in a cupholder.
- Officers responded to 105 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
- Deputies stopped four people riding scooters in the middle of the street.
- A caller reported several horses running down a roadway. Deputies secured the horses.
- A different caller reported a cow and a calf on a roadway. Deputies weren't able to find the cow or calf.
- A woman found a dog at large wearing a pink collar and bandanna.
- Deputies responded to 70 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 145 inmates Monday.
