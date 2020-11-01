The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Someone reported their flat brimmed hat was stolen out of a lost and found.
• A caller said a bear was in their backyard.
• Someone reported their key was stolen from under their doormat.
• A caller said a woman that officers dealt with earlier in the day stole beer after they left.
• Someone reported a black bear was walking on the sidewalk near a sorority house.
• Officers responded to 141 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 148 inmates Saturday.
