The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A water main broke and flooded an apartment parking lot.
• An officer took a complaint about a social media post that had since been removed.
• Two boys were ice skating on thin ice. A caller reported the boys were hiding in bushes. The boys told an officer their mother knew that they were ice skating there.
• A black bear was at a softball complex. A caller said the bear had left the area.
• A caller reported seeing another driver take a drink of alcohol.
• Someone reported a man at a store was refusing to put on a mask or leave.
• Officers responded to 127 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller wanted to press charges against a person the caller had a fighting with. A deputy found there was cause to charge the caller for the fight. The deputy let the caller know the investigation was complete.
• A neighbor’s dog was chasing a caller’s cows.
• Deputies responded to 128 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 152 inmates Friday.
