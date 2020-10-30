The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• An officer stopped four stoned juveniles in a car.
• A caller reported a group of friends were fighting. The caller said one man was in his underwear, another had left and a third had a bloody nose. An officer separated the friends for the night.
• A woman reported an elderly neighbor plays her TV loudly. An officer gave the woman options.
• A man reported something hit him in the knee. An officer talked to him about “his perception concerning an incident” at a grocery store.
• Someone reported kids were piling up snow and getting on a roof.
• Officers responded to 118 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Thursday.
