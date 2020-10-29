The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A black bear ran across a parking lot and headed north.
• A caller reported a semitrailer was blocking mailboxes. An officer spoke to the driver.
• A man thought a tire company sold him bad tires. Dispatch advised the caller to talk to the tire company.
• Someone reported birds were picking at a dead animal in the back of a truck. The caller didn’t feel it was sanitary to be in downtown Bozeman.
• A caller wanted to thank an officer for his help.
• A man wearing a green hard hat was swinging a “Thor” hammer and throwing snowballs. An officer warned the man for “borderline” disorderly conduct.
• Officers responded to 130 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Toddlers playing with a cell phone accidentally called 911.
• Deputies advised a man he needed to find his cats a home. The deputies told the man they couldn’t do civil standbys every other day while he fed them.
• A caller reported finding a fake head and leg hanging out of a van disturbing. The caller knew it was for Halloween but wanted to talk to someone. A woman who owns the van told deputies her family loves Halloween and helped her decorate the van.
• Deputies responded to 114 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Wednesday.
