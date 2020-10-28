The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A tree fell on a caller’s car.
• A driver rear-ended a fire truck.
• Someone reported a raccoon that has caused property damage was on the caller’s deck. Animal Control suggested the caller look for private wildlife control services.
• Someone told dispatchers they thought unmarked cop cars were unsafe.
• A chicken was stuck 40 feet up a caller’s tree. The caller said the chicken had been there since Friday. The caller said she would ask a neighbor, who is an arborist, for help.
• A caller was wondering “if any civil unrest” was expected because of the election.
• Officers responded to 119 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• Animal control put a red angus yearling cow back in a field.
• A caller reported an animal was stuck in a stove pipe. An animal control officer advised the caller seek private animal removal because the officer didn’t have proper equipment.
• A customer confronted another customer about not wearing a mask. A caller reported that an argument ensued, and the customers were threatening to fight each other.
• A deputy spoke with someone who had questions about buying a gun with a criminal history.
• A caller wanted to know if evictions were being enforced.
• Deputies responded to 123 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 149 inmates Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.