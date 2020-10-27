The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A driver decided to walk home after a preliminary breath test had an error. An officer warned the driver for going 31 mph in a 25 mph zone.
• A small black bear got into trashcans.
• A woman said she was telling a story when Siri dialed 911.
• A caller reported a truck was towing kids on sleds.
• Someone wanted to know how police are responding to the mask mandate.
• A caller reported people potentially buying alcohol for a minor. An officer found a woman remained in a car because she didn’t have her ID.
• Officers responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 150 inmates on Monday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.