The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Police chased and captured a group of dogs that were running in traffic.
• A caller reported that a dog was off-leash in a park, then went to a different park.
• A caller complained his wife kept asking him what he wanted for dinner, even though he'd already told her.
• Someone reported that two men claiming to be Bozeman police officers were banging on their door. They later claimed said they knew the men, who were just pulling a prank.
• Officers responded to 132 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 149 inmates Saturday.
