The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• An officer warned two men for doing doughnuts in a parking lot.
• A man reported a parked car with "Black Lives Matter" written on it. The man said he didn’t trust the movement and wanted to know if police were tracking its activity in the city.
• A caller was locked out of an Airbnb. The caller dropped the keys to the Airbnb in the snow.
• Officers responded to 150 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• An animal control officer in Livingston wanted to know if Bozeman traps skunks and raccoons.
• A caller reported a license plate fell off a customer’s car. The caller wanted to return the license plate to the customer.
• Deputies responded to 140 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 150 inmates Friday.
