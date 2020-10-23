The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• An officer checked on a car in a parking lot and interrupted a couple in the back seat. The officer told the couple to go somewhere else.
• A driver ran out of gas. The driver told an officer their father was bringing gas.
• Someone stole washer and dryer machines.
• A man who was asked to put on a mask harassed employees. A caller reported the man was standing outside and recording workers. Officers were unable to find the man.
• A caller reported people were swerving to miss an owl on a road.
• Officers responded to 124 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A man had questions about enforcement of the mask mandate.
• A woman accidentally dialed 911. She told a deputy that everything was OK and that she hadn’t had enough coffee to properly dial a phone.
• A man reported seeing a “balloon-type object” floating last week. He wanted to know if there were any weather balloons in the area.
• A Clarkston woman wanted to thank a deputy for the deputy’s work.
• Deputies responded to 120 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 141 inmates Thursday.
