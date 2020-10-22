The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Someone found a purse on a road.
• Officers spoke to a man who was curious if he had any warrants.
• A caller reported seeing a black bear on a trail in town. Officers were unable to find the bear.
• Kids were throwing things at cars passing by.
• Officers responded to 149 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported a stop sign was missing at an intersection.
• Someone found a decapitated antelope buck in a dumpster. The caller wanted to know if he can keep it for its hide. A Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden collected the animal for an investigation.
• A deputy advised a person on how to shut off the “SOS feature” on their phone.
• A dog forced a driver to pull over because it was jumping around inside the car. The driver told the deputy they were OK.
• Deputies responded to 114 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 137 inmates Wednesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.