The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
- A caller asked police to charge a customer who refused to wear a mask with criminal trespassing.
- A caller reported someone jumped on top of a car and flipped another person onto the ground during a fight.
- Police responded to a squabble between neighbors who disagreed about a fence separating their yards. Both parties were asked to be neighborly.
- Someone reported a stolen moped scooter.
- A caller said someone riding a motorcycle almost caused a wreck while "road raging" with someone driving a truck. The motorcyclist was cited for splitting lanes.
- Officers responded to 136 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 152 inmates Saturday.
