The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported people were yelling, slamming doors and playing music loudly. An officer warned the people for the noise.
• A man who was standing in a caller’s yard for several minutes left when the caller asked him to.
• A man reported a possible hit and run while his car was parked overnight in downtown. An officer found the car likely hit a large concrete object. The man said he believed his girlfriend may have damaged the car and is scared to tell him.
• A caller wanted advice on talking to a neighbor whose dog poops in the caller’s yard.
• Officers responded to 114 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A cow was on a road. A caller was able to chase it off the road.
• A caller reported a neighbor’s dog is always chasing wildlife.
• Police released a stolen car to its owners.
• Deputies responded to 102 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 138 inmates Tuesday.
